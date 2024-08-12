WFPK Song of the Day: Jon Muq "One You Love"

Earlier this year, Uganda-born, Austin-based singer-songwriter Jon Muq released his debut album, Flying Away, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. One of our favorite tracks on the album is “One You Love.” It’s about love not working out, but with a Jon Muq twist of positivity.

“This song describes how someone has brought something great into your life, even if they don’t stay in your life,” Muq shared. “I wanted to have a relationship with someone, but it didn’t work out. It was not a happy experience, but that didn’t stop me from writing something positive. I wrote it and sang it very slow, but Dan said it could be quick and dancey. It sounds great that way.”

Reflecting on his songwriting process, Muq elaborates: “I don’t sit down and say, I’m going to write a song now. Most times someone will be talking to me and I’m playing the guitar at the same time. For some reason my brain can listen to both things at the same time, and I’ll come up with a melody or a phrase or just an idea. It’s amazing how many songs I’ve written when someone else is talking, and I’m just holding my guitar. Even in the studio with Dan, we would be talking about songs or just hanging out, and I would be playing my guitar and coming up with new songs.”

