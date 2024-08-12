Jana Mila: "I think that I gained a lot of wisdom from writing those songs"

Dutch singer-songwriter Jana Mila is just weeks away from the release of her debut album Chameleon. The Americana musician paid a visit to the LPM performance studio for a special members only concert where she gave a captivating performance and shared a bit of her personal journey. We talked about how growing up in a house full of different styles of music helped her find what she loved about songwriting, how a song has the ability to transcend time, and what led to her recording her debut album in Nashville.

Chameleon is set to be released on August 30. Listen to the entire members only concert and interview here.