The Eels' E: "I had never been in the hospital before getting open heart surgery"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT

Mark Oliver Everett on Writing with Tyson Ritter, Acting with Kate Beckingsale, and new Eels

Mark Oliver Everett, known as “E” while fronting his band Eels, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s latest album, Eel’s Time! The indie-alt legend opens up about his recent recovery from open heart surgery and assures fans that any songs about mortality on the LP were written before the procedure.

Everett reveals how the song “And You Run” began during his teenage years and was finally completed 40 years later. He also talks about collaborating with All American Rejects lead singer Tyson Ritter and how his role in the Kate Beckinsale/Brian Cox movie Prisoner’s Daughter inspired the album’s closing number.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
