The Eels' E: "I had never been in the hospital before getting open heart surgery"

Mark Oliver Everett, known as “E” while fronting his band Eels, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s latest album, Eel’s Time! The indie-alt legend opens up about his recent recovery from open heart surgery and assures fans that any songs about mortality on the LP were written before the procedure.

Everett reveals how the song “And You Run” began during his teenage years and was finally completed 40 years later. He also talks about collaborating with All American Rejects lead singer Tyson Ritter and how his role in the Kate Beckinsale/Brian Cox movie Prisoner’s Daughter inspired the album’s closing number.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.