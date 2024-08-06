© 2024 Louisville Public Media

MUNA’s Katie Gavin Announces Debut Solo Album Sharing New Single “Aftertaste”

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:19 AM EDT
Katie Gavin
Alexa Viscius
/
Saddest Factory
Katie Gavin

WFPK Song of the Day: Katie Gavin "Aftertaste"

MUNA singer Katie Gavin has announced her debut solo effort, What A Relief, will be released October 25 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records.

Along with the album announcement, Gavin has shared the heartfelt lead single, “Aftertaste.” “That song takes place inside of the magnetic force, when I’m really drawn to somebody and still feeling like it’s gonna work,” she says. “Sometimes it’s fun to surrender to that feeling – I think a lot of songwriters have a strong relationship with romantic fantasy.”

“I thought this song would be a good place to start because to me it kind of serves as a bridge, sonically and thematically, between MUNA’s world and the world we are going to with the solo record,” Gavin shared. “This record spans a lot of my life — it’s about having a really deep desire for connection, but also encountering all the obstacles that stood in my way to be able to achieve that, patterns of isolation or even boredom with the real work of love. What A Relief explores and portrays it honestly, without shame.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
