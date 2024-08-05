WFPK Song of the Day: Father John Misty "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"

Father John Misty, also known as Josh Tillman, will release the best-of compilation, ‘Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl’ on vinyl and CD on August 16 via Sub Pop. It is currently available on all DSP's.

In addition to the new track, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All”, the album contains songs from his five previous solo records, plus the first appearance 2016’s ‘Real Love Baby’ on album or CD.

