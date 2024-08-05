© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Father John Misty "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 5, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Bradley J. Calder
/
Sub Pop
Father John Misty

Father John Misty shares new song from best-of compilation ‘Greatish Hits: "I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl"

Father John Misty, also known as Josh Tillman, will release the best-of compilation, ‘Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl’ on vinyl and CD on August 16 via Sub Pop. It is currently available on all DSP's.

In addition to the new track, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All”, the album contains songs from his five previous solo records, plus the first appearance 2016’s ‘Real Love Baby’ on album or CD.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
