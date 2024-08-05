New video for "I Was Young" by Future Killer captures the feelings of youth in catchy new song

Louisville neo-psychedelic rock band Future Killer just released a video for their new song "I Was Young" which is part of an upcoming EP called Young Slow Ouch slated for release this Fall. We asked frontman and founding member Alexander W.G. Rickel about the song:

""I Was Young" is the first single from an upcoming EP titled "Young Slow Ouch" which itself is just the taster for a full length album that may or may not contain any of the songs featured before it.

Luckily we have all the gear and connections between us to record, mix, and master our own music which keeps the creative decisions in our pocket but also means it takes a little longer than the pressures of a rented studio may induce.

"I Was Young" itself came to me a number of years ago while sitting on a porch, thinking about how my perception of love had changed from my youth- now it wasn't about sneaking late night phone chats with a person i was infatuated with, it had become something bigger, something heavier that carried grit.

i started evaluating other relationships that had changed like my career as a visual artist and even the motivations for why i do good in the world, and as i looked back at the way i use to think and feel, no matter if i was embarrassed or proud, either way i could say "well.. i was younger then" which i think is something we've all felt a few times.

That kind of simple truth makes a good song. Something nearly anyone can sink their mental teeth into that HOPEFULLY helps them undergo some therapeutic processing of the past or present through acknowledging feelings or experiences as a whole. Art in all its forms is as much a place to play as it is a space to grow."

Future Killer is:

Alexander W.G. Rickel (lead vocals, fuzz bass, fender rhodes)

Dave Givan (drums)

Regan Heckscher (vibraphone, marimba)

Mat Pennington (guitar, vocals)

Lacey Guthrie (synth, keys, vocals)

Check out the video below and catch the band live at Connect at Bernheim, an audio and visual event around Lake Nevin at Bernheim Forest on August 17th.