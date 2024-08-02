Anthony Michael Hall: "I wouldn't be here without John Hughes"

Anthony Michael Hall joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the Jessica Alba-fronted revenge thriller, Trigger Warning, now streaming on Netflix. The film follows Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba), who returns to her hometown after her father’s sudden death. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she seeks to uncover the truth about her father’s demise.

The iconic actor shares why he enjoys playing villains, basing his character somewhat on Ted Turner, and what it was like to perform big action and stunts with Alba. Hall also reflects on his enduring career in Hollywood, from working with John Hughes on 80s classics like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Weird Science, to more recent projects like Reacher and a new show he’s developing with Robert Downey Jr. Additionally, he explains why he wasn’t in Andrew McCarthy’s Brats documentary and looks back on an album he recorded in 1999.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.