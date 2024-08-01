© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Kurtwood Smith: "Dead Poets Society should be on the greatest films list”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT

Kurtwood Smith on the return of That 90s Show, remembering Robin Williams, and His Frienship with Dave Matthews

Kurtwood Smith joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the second season of That 90s Show, now available on Netflix. The veteran actor shares insights about the cast and writers finding their footing, explaining how the show is recalling the original That 70s Show more than the first season. Smith, who also serves as an executive producer, reveals that he modeled his character Red after his own stepdad and how he initially turned down the series.

Smith also shares his experiences working with special guests like Will Forte, Carmen Electra, Tommy Chong, and Lisa Loeb. He fondly remembers his time on the film Dead Poets Society, working with the late Robin Williams, and his friendship with Dave Matthews.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
