Drew Cash digs into his Kentucky roots on debut album The Falls

Drew Cash, folk singer-songwriter and Kentucky native, recently released his debut album The Falls. The University of Louisville alum began his artistic journey in the world of theatre, progressing to TV and film after relocating to Los Angeles, but noted that, "songwriting has always been [his] passion."

About the new album he says, "The Falls is a very Kentucky and Louisville-centric collection of indie folk/Americana tunes that I composed over the past couple of years. The title track, 'The Falls of the Ohio' references the glorious Indiana state park on the river and reflects on the fact that we don’t always take the same path or fall into the same timeline with the ones we love, but that getting to the destination in our own way is what matters."

The songs are a window into Cash's past, shining light on some of the most significant moments from his Kentucky upbringing. He shared, "This is a very personal record and my Kentucky heritage is the bedrock of these narratives."

Watch the music video for the song "meet me in the middle honey" here!