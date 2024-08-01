Anna Curreen ponders how fast life moves in new song "Where Is The Water"

We first heard of songwriter and singer Anna Curreen during the early days of the pandemic when she started sending us her music. Anna is from Louisville but based in Atlanta, GA. We were very impressed with her songwriting skills and production with songs like "Second Chance" and "Affirmation" just to name a couple. Her most recent single is called "Where Is The Water". We asked Anna to tell us what inspired this new single that she hopes will be on an EP in October of this year:

This song is ultimately a melancholic reflection on how fast life seems to move. I often float through days, weeks, months, and then realize I haven’t been able to keep up with it all. This song was a way for me to express how much I can miss my friends, but also not always having the energy to reach out - even more so when the effort doesn’t feel reciprocal. The lyrics reflect an internal battle of “do I want to feel it all?” or “should I mentally check out, it’s too much?” Though sad songs are not everybody's jam, I think most people can relate to how crazy the world feels, especially the last few years.

"Where Is The Water" is now streaming.