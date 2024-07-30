WFPK Song of the Day: Jane's Addiction "Imminent Redemption"

“Imminent Redemption,” from Jane’s Addictionfeatures the classic original lineup with vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins. It’s the first studio single since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual album.

“It is different this time,” the band said in a joint statement. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning.”

The band has also announced the first tour with original lineup in 14 years starting August 9th.

