© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Jane's Addiction "Imminent Redemption"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 30, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
Jane's Addiction
Photo courtesy of the band
Jane's Addiction

Jane's Addiction Launch Their Comeback With "Imminent Redemption"

Imminent Redemption,” from Jane’s Addictionfeatures the classic original lineup with vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins. It’s the first studio single since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual album.

“It is different this time,” the band said in a joint statement. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning.”

The band has also announced the first tour with original lineup in 14 years starting August 9th.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.