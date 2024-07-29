© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Amythyst Kiah "Play God And Destroy The World" (feat. S.G. Goodman)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 29, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
Amythyst Kiah

Amythyst Kiah's New Song "Play God and Destroy the World" Was Inspired by 'The Matrix'

GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and banjoist Amythyst Kiah has announced her upcoming album, Still + Bright, with the lead single that features Kentucky’s own S.G. Goodman entitled, “Play God and Destroy the World.”

Kiah shared the inspiration behind the song that she initially wrote when she was 15: “The Matrix was a foundational movie for me, in which I realized that suburbia is a facade meant for people to deceive each other of their humanity through a protocol of platitudes and whispers behind each other’s backs.”

The new Butch Walker produced album features musical collaborations with S.G. Goodman, Billy Strings and co-writes with Walker, Sadler Vaden, guitarist for Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, and punk legend Tim Armstrong, co-founder of Operation Ivy and Rancid.

“On the last record it felt so cathartic to write about all the pain I was dealing with, but this time the songs came from a place of finding joy in the music,” says Kiah. “In the past I felt so mired down with anxiety that I sometimes held back from what I really wanted to write about; I felt like I needed to play it safe and keep certain thoughts to myself. But now I’m at a point where I’m confident in what I value and love, and because of that I’ve made the album I’ve always wanted to make.”

Still + Bright will be released October 25 via Rounder Records.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
See stories by John Timmons

