© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Tell Us About Your First Concert Experience and We'll Share It for A New Feature!

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
My First Concert
forbes
My First Concert

Hey, we're creating a new daily feature called "My First Concert" and we want to hear your stories! I will then play them on air accompanied by the artist or band you mention. For example, my first concert was Glen Campbell at The Kentucky State Fair in the mid 1970's. For some reason, Richard Thomas who played "John Boy" on The Waltons TV show was there. All I really remember is that when he came up to the stage through the audience, women tried to rip his clothes off! So rock 'n roll, right??

Here's how to submit yours:

1. Record a voice memo on your phone. It can be up to a minute or minute and a half in length. It can also be as short as 10-20 seconds. Please include your name.

2. Email your voice memo to studio@wfpk.org or lshine@wfpk.org.

3. You can also leave a voice-mail if you prefer at 502-814-9375.

4. Please include your name so we can give you a shout out on the air!

And that's it! So easy! As soon as we gather a bunch of these stories we'll begin the feature. Thanks so much for your help. I can't wait to hear them!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.