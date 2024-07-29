Tell Us About Your First Concert Experience and We'll Share It for A New Feature!

Hey, we're creating a new daily feature called "My First Concert" and we want to hear your stories! I will then play them on air accompanied by the artist or band you mention. For example, my first concert was Glen Campbell at The Kentucky State Fair in the mid 1970's. For some reason, Richard Thomas who played "John Boy" on The Waltons TV show was there. All I really remember is that when he came up to the stage through the audience, women tried to rip his clothes off! So rock 'n roll, right??

Here's how to submit yours:

1. Record a voice memo on your phone. It can be up to a minute or minute and a half in length. It can also be as short as 10-20 seconds. Please include your name.

2. Email your voice memo to studio@wfpk.org or lshine@wfpk.org.

3. You can also leave a voice-mail if you prefer at 502-814-9375.

4. Please include your name so we can give you a shout out on the air!

And that's it! So easy! As soon as we gather a bunch of these stories we'll begin the feature. Thanks so much for your help. I can't wait to hear them!