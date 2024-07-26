© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Shovels & Rope "Piranhanana"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 26, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
Sully Sullivan
Shovels & Rope

Shovels & Rope share a tale of siblings raised in a house of ill repute on “Piranhanana”


Shovels & Rope, the dynamic husband and wife duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, has released their new track “Piranhanana,” off their forthcoming album, Something Is Working Up Above My Head. The new project will be released September 6th on Dualtone Records.

The driving, minimalist rock song tells the story of a boy who finds some kind of acceptance growing up in a brothel-type environment. Meanwhile, his sister reluctantly copes with her involvement in the business that takes place inside the residence.

Cary and Michael put it this way: “Piranhanana is a toothy summer bop that rides you thru a house of mirrors on the shoulders of a boy meditating his way thru some adult scenery while his sister struggles to find her zen.”

WFPK is proud to present Shovels & Rope at Headliners Music Hall on October 1.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
