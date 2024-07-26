WFPK Song of the Day: Shovels & Rope "Piranhanana"

Shovels & Rope, the dynamic husband and wife duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, has released their new track “Piranhanana,” off their forthcoming album, Something Is Working Up Above My Head. The new project will be released September 6th on Dualtone Records.

The driving, minimalist rock song tells the story of a boy who finds some kind of acceptance growing up in a brothel-type environment. Meanwhile, his sister reluctantly copes with her involvement in the business that takes place inside the residence.

Cary and Michael put it this way: “Piranhanana is a toothy summer bop that rides you thru a house of mirrors on the shoulders of a boy meditating his way thru some adult scenery while his sister struggles to find her zen.”

WFPK is proud to present Shovels & Rope at Headliners Music Hall on October 1.

