WFPK Song of the Day: Lady Blackbird "Reborn"

Under the name Lady Blackbird, Los Angeles-based jazz and soul vocalist Marley Munroe has announced news of their forthcoming album, Slang Spirituals, and shared the rousing new anthem, “Reborn.” Listen below.

Munroe grew up in the small town of Farmington, New Mexico, and raised in a religious Christian household. She began singing at a very early age. “Once I entered my teenage years, I started to realize that religion was something that was put on me and it never felt right,” she says. “As I also began to develop my own identity as a queer woman, I felt judged as an outcast and labelled as a sinner. It was burying who I really was and I needed to find a way out.”

“I had to dig my way out of a grave to be able to finally breathe and sing about who I really am,” Lady Blackbird shared. “This is me, full of freedom, acceptance and without hypocrisy. It’s also something I think a lot of people can relate to – that human quest to find yourself and take back your power, to get to the place of radiating who you are without apology.”

“This is my journey of becoming. It’s me rewriting the book to show the world who I truly am. From being labelled a sinner to finding my acceptance.”

Slang Spirituals will be released September 13th on BMG.

