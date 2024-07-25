© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Louisville's Grackle previews the upcoming All That Matters with the lead single "Odesa"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT

Louisville band Grackle is preparing for the quickly approaching release of their third album All That Matters, and have shared the lead single "Odesa".

Grackle consists of drummer Jeff Gard , vocalist Jennifer Lauletta, bassist Michael Lankford, cellist Travis Carlisle, violinist Myra Kean, and Steve Katsikas on vocals, keyboards, and guitars (Katsikas is also the keyboardist for Dark Side of The Wall who will be playing September's Waterfront Wednesday!).

The band shared that their new song "reflects on the horrors of the Ukraine invasion and forgoes preachy politic-speak by focusing on the lived sorrow and remarkable resilience of the people of that country." It is one of eleven total tracks on the upcoming All That Matters, set to be released this fall. The occasion will be celebrated with at CD release party at The Monarch here in Louisville.

Listen to the new song and watch the music video here!
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
