Gillian Welch and David Rawlings "Empty Trainload of Sky"

Legendary folk duoGillian Welch and David Rawlings have announced their forthcoming 10th studio album ‘Woodland’ with the lead track, "Empty Trainload Of Sky.” It's first album of songs written by the duo in seven years and will be released their own Acony Records label and will be released August 23.

The new 10-track project was recorded at the couples’ Woodland Sound Studios in East Nashville which the duo has owned for more than 2 decades. They shared this about the project and its inspiration:

“Woodland is at the heart of everything we do, and has been for the last twenty some years. The past four years were spent almost entirely within its walls, bringing it back to life after the 2020 tornado and making this record. The music is (songs are) a swirl of contradictions, emptiness, fullness, joy, grief, destruction, permanence. Now.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will be performing at the Brown Theatre in Louisville on November 20th.

Listen to “Empty Trainload of Sky” below,

