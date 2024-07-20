G-Eazy: "Looking back, I played it safe and there's been so much inside that I've never explored"

G-Eazy catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Freak Show, which sees the Oakland rapper experimenting with new sounds and personas. Now based in New York, G-Eazy shares how the move has influenced the new set. He reveals how the album's theme of a freak show narrates a story of self-acceptance and what it was like to project vulnerability in ways he never had before.

G-Eazy also talks about getting B-Real’s blessing to interpolate Cypress Hill, complete with a spot-on impression. He dives into mixing rock sounds with hip hop and trap, and the joy of crate digging for samples. With his acting career on the rise, G-Eazy opens up about starring in the movie All Souls alongside Mikey Madison, the gothy character we encounter in the album’s first music video, and creating around 200 songs for the record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.