WFPK Song of the Day: Katie Pruitt "All My Friends"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:55 AM EDT
photo by Alysse Gafkjen
/
Rounder
Katie Pruitt

Katie Pruitt found inspiration in a Christian Wiman poem for "All My Friends"

Earlier this year, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt released her sophomore album, Mantras. The lead track, “All My Friends,” is a reflective and sharp-witted track that sets the theme for the album.

“‘All My Friends’ is inspired by a Christian Wiman poem about getting older and witnessing your friends change their beliefs in search for themselves,” Pruitt shared about the new song. “Some of their beliefs you may not agree with but if it makes them a kinder, happier and more loving person, then what’s the harm?"

One of the big themes of this record is the idea of building a home inside yourself rather than seeking it in others,” says Pruitt. “Over the past couple years I’ve tried to change the way I speak to myself and turn my negative internal dialogue into a kinder voice, because that ends up influencing everything: the kindness starts with us and ripples outward into the world. Mantras is about finding that light within ourselves instead of falling into the trap of chasing validation from our parents or friends or religion or social media.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
