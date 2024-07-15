© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Valerie June "Friendship" (Feat. Carla Thomas and Stax Music Academy)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:04 AM EDT
Valerie June
Tommy Kha
/
Stax/Concord
Valerie June

Valerie June shares "Friendship" her new song about unconditional love

Longtime friends Valerie June and Carla Thomas have teamed up once again for their cover of the Pop Staples song about unconditional love, “Friendship.” Previously, they had collaborated on “Call Me A Fool," the Grammy-nominated song from June’s 2022 album, The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers.

“Friendship” is a tribute to Mavis Staples in celebration of her recent 85th birthday. It follows June’s previous single, “High Note,” also dedicated to Staples, which she also recorded with students from the Stax Music Academy.

Reflecting on the song, Valerie shared: “Without Mavis and Carla, the students would not have the Stax Music Academy or the rich legacy they’ve paved for the community to thrive through educating the next generation of musicians. To have a dear friend like Carla sing it in celebration of another queen—Mavis—is a full circle gift.”
Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.