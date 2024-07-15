WFPK Song of the Day: Valerie June "Friendship" (Feat. Carla Thomas and Stax Music Academy)

Longtime friends Valerie June and Carla Thomas have teamed up once again for their cover of the Pop Staples song about unconditional love, “Friendship.” Previously, they had collaborated on “Call Me A Fool," the Grammy-nominated song from June’s 2022 album, The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers.

“Friendship” is a tribute to Mavis Staples in celebration of her recent 85th birthday. It follows June’s previous single, “High Note,” also dedicated to Staples, which she also recorded with students from the Stax Music Academy.

Reflecting on the song, Valerie shared: “Without Mavis and Carla, the students would not have the Stax Music Academy or the rich legacy they’ve paved for the community to thrive through educating the next generation of musicians. To have a dear friend like Carla sing it in celebration of another queen—Mavis—is a full circle gift.”

Listen below.

