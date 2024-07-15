© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Emma Treganowan was "just having fun" and ended up with a new solo album in TREG

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 15, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Treg
Photo by Andrew Boswell
Treg

Guitarist/singer Emma Treganowan has become a well known figure in the Louisville music scene as one of the best guitarists around. Founding member of the band Turbo Nut and a member of Ted Tyro and other projects, she recently released a solo EP under the moniker "TREG". The album features her guitar stylings, voice, interesting chord changes, and play with tempo that makes for a mix of jazz, punk, and psychedelic sounds. I asked her about the choice of going solo this time around and how the album came to be:

"I originally was just recording music for fun on my own to have complete musical freedom. I’ve always written music for a group (e.g. this will be for a 4 piece group) but I got to write music anyway I wanted because I just played everything, some songs have 10 instrument tracks at once, some have 3! It was so fun and rewarding that I chose to keep going with it."

Emma assures us she's still with Turbo Nut and Ted Tyro but I have to say we like this TREG person too! Check out the EP below.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.