Emma Treganowan was "just having fun" and ended up with a new solo album in TREG

Guitarist/singer Emma Treganowan has become a well known figure in the Louisville music scene as one of the best guitarists around. Founding member of the band Turbo Nut and a member of Ted Tyro and other projects, she recently released a solo EP under the moniker "TREG". The album features her guitar stylings, voice, interesting chord changes, and play with tempo that makes for a mix of jazz, punk, and psychedelic sounds. I asked her about the choice of going solo this time around and how the album came to be:

"I originally was just recording music for fun on my own to have complete musical freedom. I’ve always written music for a group (e.g. this will be for a 4 piece group) but I got to write music anyway I wanted because I just played everything, some songs have 10 instrument tracks at once, some have 3! It was so fun and rewarding that I chose to keep going with it."

Emma assures us she's still with Turbo Nut and Ted Tyro but I have to say we like this TREG person too! Check out the EP below.