Mike Campbell: "I try to honor my Heartbreakers legacy while also moving on"

Mike Campbell catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, the third album from The Dirty Knobs. The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist explains his desire to expand the band’s sound beyond the boogie rock of their first two LPs, honoring his musical legacy, and making it all seem so effortless.

Campbell shares his excitement about collaborating with Chris Stapleton, Graham Nash, and Lucinda Williams on this album. He also talks about Stapleton’s cover of The Heartbreakers’ “I Should Have Known It” on the new Petty Country, a country tribute to Tom Petty and the band, to which Campbell contributed a new version of “Ways To Be Wicked”.

In addition to discussing the new album, Campbell recounts reuniting some of The Heartbreakers to back up Bob Dylan at last year’s Farm Aid and a memorable moment when George Harrison commented on his guitar part in The Wallflowers’ “6th Ave Heartache”.

Tune in for a deep dive into Mike Campbell’s latest musical ventures and the stories behind the music.