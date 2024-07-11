Jeff Daniels: "The great ones like John Prine, Jim Carrey, only they would do or say it like that."

Jeff Daniels joins Kyle Meredith to dive into his new music and reflect on some of his most iconic roles. The actor, currently starring in American Rust and A Man In Full, reveals how songwriting remains the most constant form of art in his life. He shares insights into how a pair of his new songs are written from the perspective of his character in American Rust and his enjoyment in challenging both audiences and Hollywood.

Daniels goes on to draw parallels between his work and the genius writings of artists like John Prine, Lyle Lovett, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Jason Isbell, and Noah Baumbach. He also explains why James Taylor was such a significant influence and discusses the viral success of his performance on Kelly Clarkson's show.

On the acting side, Daniels reminisces about nailing one of the iconic speeches in Newsroom and shares why he dreams of throwing a dinner party for every character he’s ever played.

For more about Jeff Daniels' musical journey, his reflections on his acting career, and his artistic inspirations, tune in to the full interview above and then check out the video below.