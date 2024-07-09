© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Video Vault: Joy Oladokun

Louisville Public Media
Published July 9, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT

Fresh from our Video Vault, WFPK is proud to present this exclusive studio performance from one of our favorite artists, Joy Oladokun!

She graciously agreed to play a Members Only session on September 15, 2023, when she was in Louisville to play Bourbon and Beyond music festival.

As the first-generation daughter of Nigerian immigrants and a proud queer Black person, Oladokun creates a safe space to celebrate the little details and simple pleasures of being alive together on this planet. Her genuine songwriting and generosity as a performer allows us to feel all the feels and connect as music fans.

We just love her!

Tags
Music WFPK Video VaultJoy Oladokun
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.