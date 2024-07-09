WFPK Video Vault: Joy Oladokun

Fresh from our Video Vault, WFPK is proud to present this exclusive studio performance from one of our favorite artists, Joy Oladokun!

She graciously agreed to play a Members Only session on September 15, 2023, when she was in Louisville to play Bourbon and Beyond music festival.

As the first-generation daughter of Nigerian immigrants and a proud queer Black person, Oladokun creates a safe space to celebrate the little details and simple pleasures of being alive together on this planet. Her genuine songwriting and generosity as a performer allows us to feel all the feels and connect as music fans.

We just love her!