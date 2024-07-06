Adria Arjona: "We wrote the sex scenes in Hit Man forgetting that we're the ones who had to do them"

Adria Arjona joins Kyle Meredith to delve into her role in Hit Man, where she stars as Glen Powell's love interest and potential client. Known for her performance in Father of the Bride, Arjona shares her insights into her character Madison's motives and her on-screen chemistry with Powell. She also reflects on the concept of our ability to clean-slate our personality for a new one.

Arjona discusses her creative process, revealing that she often creates a mood board for her roles, using paintings, photographs, and songs as inspiration. This method helped her dive deep into Madison's character and bring her to life on screen.

Having always wanted to star in a Richard Linklater movie, Arjona expresses her excitement about working with the acclaimed director. She also provides a glimpse into her upcoming projects, including her roles in Blink Twice and the next season of Andor as Bix Caleen.

For an in-depth conversation about Hit Man, Arjona's acting process, and her future projects, tune in to the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.