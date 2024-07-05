WFPK Song of the Day: Wilco "Annihilation"

Following the release of their 2023 full-length album, Cousin, Wilco has shared their new 6 track EP, Hot Sun Cool Shroud. The songs are demos recorded during the Cousin sessions. Timing in around 17 minutes, the summertime-themed songs range from a ballad and instrumentals to “aggressive and an angular," according to band leader Jeff Tweedy.

“This year we’re putting out an EP with a summertime-after-dark kind of feeling,“ Tweedy shared. “It starts off pretty hot, like heat during the day, has some instrumentals on it that are a little agitated and uncomfortable and ends with a cooling breeze.”

“There are tracks on Hot Sun Cool Shroud that are more aggressive and angular than anything we’ve put out in a while, and a song about love melting you like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup. All the pieces of summer, including the broody cicadas.”

One of our favorite tracks is “Annihilation,“ a jangly guitar-driven alt-rock tune. Classic Wilco, and it's our listen hear! Song of the Day.

Listen below.

