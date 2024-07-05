© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Richard Linklater connects the themes of Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise, and Hit Man

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 5, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT

Director/writer Richard Linklater digs into the identity, music, & motives in Hit Man and some of his most iconic films

Richard Linklater joins Kyle Meredith to delve into Hit Man, the Netflix film starring Glen Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story. The plot centers around a strait-laced professor who discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man before meeting his match in a client who steals his heart, igniting a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

Linklater, the iconic director/writer behind Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise, and Boyhood, reveals why he's been eager to tell this story for twenty years and how partnering with Powell finally brought the pieces together. The director shares how he incorporated his trademark existential conversations into the script, exploring themes of identity and self-imagination.

In addition, Linklater offers insights into the film's New Orleans-based soundtrack and discusses his varied approaches to storytelling. He also touches on the upcoming adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, showcasing his continued innovation in the film industry.

For an in-depth look at Hit Man, Linklater's storytelling philosophy, and more, tune in to the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
