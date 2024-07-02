© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano: "I smoked hash and thought the waiter was trying to kill me"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:41 PM EDT

Sal Vulcano on Being Terrified, More Impractical Jokers & Getting Curbed by Larry David

Sal Vulcano joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new special, Terrified. The Impractical Joker takes us through his upbringing and the fears he encountered around every corner, particularly how parenting styles of the time heightened these anxieties. Vulcano shares tales of being afraid of ghosts and murderers in hotel rooms and elaborates on a hilarious story from the special where he accidentally smoked hash in Amsterdam before a Rufus Wainwright concert 😱😂.

Vulcano also recounts the memorable time he met (and received an insult from) the legendary Don Rickles and describes a real-life Curb Your Enthusiasm moment with Larry David inside a cramped elevator. Additionally, there's an exciting update on Impractical Jokers, which is currently shooting its 11th season and has already been renewed for a 12th 🎬.

For more on Sal's fears, comedic adventures, and the latest on Impractical Jokers, check out the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
