"Eternal Sunshine" is the new single and video from Producing A Kind Generation

A love that can survive climate change and anything else thrown at it is one of the themes in Producing A Kind Generation's new single "Eternal Sunshine". The accompanying video features the Louisville band in a park setting on a sunny day and the vocals of lead singer and songwriter Dre Smith. It also features Kym Williams on drums and Aaron "Ace" Holmes on bass. It was directed, shot, and edited by Trap Steve with Trey Griffin as director of photography. The band will be playing at Jammin in Jeff on July 19th along with the Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii on the Riverstage in Jeffersonville, IN. at 7pm. "Eternal Sunshine" is now out and streaming.