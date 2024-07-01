© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Guilty Birds "Headphones On"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 1, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Guilty Birds

New power trio Guilty Birds features Louisville’s Peter Searcy and Ben Daughtrey.

The Louisville music scene gained national attention in the late ‘80s with teenage underground punk band Squirrel Bait. Band members included vocalist Peter Searcy and drummer Ben Daugherty. Following the breakup of the band, Searcy forged on with his rock bands Big Wheel and Starbilly while Daugherty shifted musical gears as co-founder of Love Jones.

It came as a please surprise that Searcy and Daughtrey have once again combined their talents to form the power trio Guilty Birds along with friend Grant Fitch from the band Paw. The group have been working on their debut EP and shared the new song “Headphones On.”

The video for “Headphone On” was produced by Kris James.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
