Ani DiFranco: "Fighting disillusionment and apathy in young people is the greatest cause we have"

Ani DiFranco catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Unpresidented Sh!t, an album that marks her first time working with a producer and exploring electronic sounds in ways she hadn’t before. The singer-songwriter delves into some of the heavier topics on the LP, such as the backstory of Roe v. Wade and how abortion became a political device in her song “Baby Roe,” as well as issues surrounding gender identity.

DiFranco also emphasizes the importance of pop stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish using their voices to activate their fans. Additionally, she shares her experience of performing on Broadway as Persephone in Hadestown.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.