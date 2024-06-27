Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill: "We really dug into the post-punk of IDLES and Fontaines DC"

Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Can We Please Have Fun, the ninth studio album from the Tennessee band. The frontman shares insights about embracing the idea of home and how the book The Artist’s Way led to creative inspiration 📚. He also credits the post-punk sounds of Idles and Fontaines DC for influencing the new album’s direction 🎸.

Followill goes on to discuss why the band chose to distance themselves from their 20th anniversary celebrations, instead looking towards albums like U2’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind as a guide 🎶. And what's that? He also reveals a dream of creating a rock version of The Avengers with legendary bands like Pearl Jam and Blink-182 🤘.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.