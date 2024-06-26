WFPK Song of the Day: X "Big Black X"

Legendary LA punk band X have announced they will be releasing their final album, Smoke & Fiction on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. The original lineup of John Doe, Exene Cervenka, DJ Bonebrake and Billy Zoom shared the first single, “Big Black X,” that pays tribute to the group’s history spanning more than four decades.

Cervenka commented, “X is a great band name; also a bad idea sometimes when it gets lost in print or on the marquee. Gotta have a sense of humor. We all did in the early days. Los Angeles was a carnival of weirdness back then, with left over traces of silent movie stars, long haired hippies, bikers, and brand new self-defined punks doing anything we wanted. When we started touring the country we found like-minded people everywhere, and somehow they all found us. Even if the X was lost on the old marquee.”

Watch the video for “Big Black X”below.

