© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: X "Big Black X"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Gilbert Trejo
X (l-r) DJ Bonebreak /Exene Cevenka/John Doe/Billy Zoom

Los Angeles punk legends X announce final album with new single "Big Black X"

Legendary LA punk band X have announced they will be releasing their final album, Smoke & Fiction on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. The original lineup of John Doe, Exene Cervenka, DJ Bonebrake and Billy Zoom shared the first single, “Big Black X,” that pays tribute to the group’s history spanning more than four decades.

Cervenka commented, “X is a great band name; also a bad idea sometimes when it gets lost in print or on the marquee. Gotta have a sense of humor. We all did in the early days. Los Angeles was a carnival of weirdness back then, with left over traces of silent movie stars, long haired hippies, bikers, and brand new self-defined punks doing anything we wanted. When we started touring the country we found like-minded people everywhere, and somehow they all found us. Even if the X was lost on the old marquee.”

Watch the video for “Big Black X”below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.