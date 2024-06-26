© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Shogun's Tadanobu Asano: "Perhaps there's a little Yabushige in everyone."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:47 PM EDT

Tadanobu Asano on Shogun’s Success, Yabushige’s Final Scene, & New Ska/Punk

Tadanobu Asano joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the success of the FX/Hulu series Shogun. The legendary Japanese actor, who portrays Kashigi Yabushige, shares what performing in the 1600s era offers him as an actor. He enjoys playing unlikeable characters and explores the blurred lines of good and bad within the series.

Asano also discusses the difficulties of the shoot, the unique experience of working with a mostly Asian crew for a US television series, and the intense look in his eye during Yabushige’s final scene. Additionally, Asano, a notable punk rock musician, gives an update on his next release, hinting it may be ska/punk influenced. He goes on to reflect on how his acting roles find their way into his artwork and songs, blending his passions seamlessly.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
