WFPK Song of the Day: Ben Sollee "When You Gonna Learn"

He’s a Kentucky treasure. Ben Solleehas shared the new single, “When You Gonna Learn” from his upcoming release, Long Haul, set for release on sonaBLAST! Records August 16. This follows the lead single, “Misty Miles.”

Ben shared this about the new track: “I’m been singing this one to myself for nearly a year now and I can’t wait for you to hear it! What’s it about you ask?”

“Like everyone, I carry around a lot of ideas about who I am and what people want me to be. So much of the struggle in my life is centered around striving to fulfill these expectations. Over and over again, I have to learn the lesson I can only be who I’m willing to be.”

“I believe there is an innate intelligence within us that can serve as a compass in life. It is subtle, uncanny, and often ignored in the noise of living. Just like music, you need to tune yourself to the frequency of that inner-voice. In many ways, long-COVID was my teacher and I’m still learning to let go, be present, and listen.”

“’When You Gonna Learn’ asks the question again and again, like leaving mental post-it notes around my house to remind that the answer is inside.”

Ben will be performing at The Big Stomp on Saturday July 27.

