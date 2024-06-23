Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins on generational divides, Jean Smart, and Marcus’ breakout moment

Carl Clemons-Hopkins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the latest season of Hacks, now streaming on Max. Clemons-Hopkins, who plays Marcus, the COO of Deborah's (Jean Smart) management company and her closest advisor, delves into the frustrations and blessings of having a longer time between seasons. He shares what it was like to return to the character for a third time and the growth Marcus experiences in balancing work and life.

The actor specifically dives into episode 8, where Marcus takes center stage and explores how every character gets a chance to spiral out. Clemons-Hopkins also discusses the show's take on the generational divide and the legendary status of Jean Smart. Between seasons of Hacks, he has played a conduit for James Baldwin’s words on stage, and gives us a glimpse into that experience as well.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.