The Big Cigar cast on the Black Panthers: "What they cared about was bettering their community"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 22, 2024 at 8:18 PM EDT

Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola & PJ Byrne talk The Big Cigar, Huey P Newton, & The Black Panthers

Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola, and PJ Byrne join Kyle Meredith to discuss The Big Cigar, the Apple TV+ limited series starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton. The series tells the incredible true story of Newton's escape from the FBI to Cuba, aided by famed producer Bert Schneider, in an elaborate plan involving a fake movie production that goes wrong at every turn.

The actors delve into how the series presents a rarely seen aspect of the Black Panthers, focusing not only on the racial revolution but also on the numerous community programs initiated by Newton and the group, including free school breakfasts for kids 🥞. Nivola shares his approach to portraying Schneider with a touch of Warren Beatty's charisma from Shampoo ✨. Boone discusses her process in playing Gwen Fontaine as a strong, pivotal character opposite Holland’s Newton and the excitement of working on a 70s period piece 🕺. Byrne provides insights into his breakout episode, which required him to navigate a wide range of emotions 🎭.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
