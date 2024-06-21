© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Fontaines D.C. "Favourite"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Fontaines D.C.
Simon Wheatley
/
XL
Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. share the shimmering new love song “Favourite”


Fontaines D.C. have shared the new single, "Favourite,” the second preview from their forthcoming album, Romance, due Aug.23 on XL Recordings.

Lead singer Grian Chatten described the new song as having, “this never-ending sound to it, a continuous cycle from euphoria to sadness, two worlds spinning forever.”

The new track is accompanied by a self-directed video documenting the band’s recent visit to Madrid. Footage from the trip is interspersed with childhood clips of the five band members. Watch below.

“We’ve always had this sense of idealism and romance,” bassist Conor Deegan III said about the album title. “Each album gets further away from observing that through the lens of Ireland, as directly as Dogrel. The second album [A Hero’s Death] is about that detachment, and the third [Skinty Fia] is about Irishness dislocated in the diaspora. Now we look to where and what else there is to be romantic about.”

“We say things on this record we’ve wanted to say for a long time,” Chatten added. “I never feel like it’s over, but it’s nice to feel lighter.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
