Idles' Joe Talbot: "There has to be some purpose to making music besides money"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT

Idles frontman Joe Talbot on Empathy, Uncomplicated Love, Palestine, & Nordic Techno-Folk

Idles' frontman Joe Talbot joins Kyle Meredith to discuss TANGK, the band’s latest album, which showcases a looser, dancier sound and features collaborations with producers Nigel Godrich and Kenny Beats. Talbot dives into the band's purposeful approach to each album and the intent behind their songwriting. He explains how he stays connected to the emotions he channels while writing lyrics on the studio mic.

Talbot unpacks the bigger themes of TANGK, focusing on uncomplicated love and empathy, and how these concepts inform his perspectives on opposing political beliefs, the war in Palestine, and the far right's perception of his progressive views. Looking ahead, Talbot hints at exciting new directions for the band, maybe even including the possibility of exploring Nordic techno-folk.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
See stories by Kyle Meredith
