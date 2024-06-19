© 2024 Louisville Public Media

MODI on jewish comedy, jokes during wartime, & being outshined by Bruno Mars

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:54 PM EDT

Stand up comedian Modi talks about his new special, Know Your Audience

Stand-up comedian Modi Rosenfeld, known professionally as MODI, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his special, Know Your Audience. The comic shares his journey from working in investment banking in the '90s to pursuing a career in stand-up comedy, studying Alan King's style, and finding his own unique voice, all while approaching the art from a Jewish perspective.

Rosenfeld delves into the tricky nature of joking about sensitive topics like the Israel/Palestine conflict, recounts the challenges and nightmares of performing Zoom shows during the pandemic, and talks about the inspiration and background of his podcast, And Here’s Modi.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
