Runaway Souls Sing About Bar Life on New EP

A lot of bands start out playing in bars on small stages with a great deal of humanity packed into the small spaces. Louisville rockers Runaway Souls are writing about what they know and have seen on their new EP titled Barfly Anthems (The Sinner's Hymnal) with songs that feature that very slice of humanity they've witnessed countless times. "It’s a story told in four songs, a concept record about people in bars" says Brian Segal, guitarist for the band. The story goes like this:



Time Gets Over Me- Guy loses girl Desolation Boogie- Our hero looks for solace at the bar, as one does Less than Anything- He finds someone with whom to take one more chance on love Got A New Shine- He finds strength in standing alone

It's an age old story but told in a rockin' way with crunchy guitars, heavy drums, and the passionate vocals of David Thomas. The new EP features:

David Thomas-Vocals

Darren Barker- Guitar

Brian Segal-Guitar

Donnie Bott- Bass

Woody Woodmansee- Keys

Jim Becker- Drums

Kimberly Gibson-Backing Vocals

Recorded mastered by Donnie Bott at BBD Labs

Mixed by Robert Tassi

Catch them live at this year's St. Agnes Carnival on July 19th at 7:30 pm!