Aaron Lee Tasjan " I never fell in love with a genre or style, I just fell for music"
Aaron Lee Tasjan joined us in the studio before his upcoming show at Zanzabar
It was a pleasure to have singer/songwriter/producer Aaron Lee Tasjan in the studio today. In town for an upcoming show at Zanzabar, he chatted with WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons about his latest album release, Stellar Evolution.
We were treated to the song “Bird” co-written with friend Kim Richey that appears on his new album along with the premier of a yet to be released song, “Punk Rock Joy.”
Don’t miss Aaron Lee Tasjan. He and his full band will be preforming at Zanzabar on Wednesday June 19th.