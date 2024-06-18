© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Aaron Lee Tasjan " I never fell in love with a genre or style, I just fell for music"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
Aaron Lee Tasjan

Aaron Lee Tasjan joined us in the studio before his upcoming show at Zanzabar

It was a pleasure to have singer/songwriter/producer Aaron Lee Tasjan in the studio today. In town for an upcoming show at Zanzabar, he chatted with WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons about his latest album release, Stellar Evolution.

We were treated to the song “Bird” co-written with friend Kim Richey that appears on his new album along with the premier of a yet to be released song, “Punk Rock Joy.”

Don’t miss Aaron Lee Tasjan. He and his full band will be preforming at Zanzabar on Wednesday June 19th.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.