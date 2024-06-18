Aaron Lee Tasjan " I never fell in love with a genre or style, I just fell for music"

It was a pleasure to have singer/songwriter/producer Aaron Lee Tasjan in the studio today. In town for an upcoming show at Zanzabar, he chatted with WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons about his latest album release, Stellar Evolution.

We were treated to the song “Bird” co-written with friend Kim Richey that appears on his new album along with the premier of a yet to be released song, “Punk Rock Joy.”

Don’t miss Aaron Lee Tasjan. He and his full band will be preforming at Zanzabar on Wednesday June 19th.