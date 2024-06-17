WFPK Song of the Day: Alejandro Escovedo "Castañuelas"

We’re thrilled that Alejandro Escovedo will be headlining our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on June 26th! He’s currently touring in support of his latest album, Echo Dancing, a radical re-imagining of songs from his vast catalog. His classic rocker “Castanets,“ always a favorite at his live shows, gets turned inside out and re-titled “Castañuelas.”

Speaking of “Castañuelas,” Escovedo shares: “In 2019 we discovered a movie called Ya No Estoy Aqui which is a film about kids enamored with cumbia. They created a way to slow down the rhythm to create new dances in the community built around this music…much in the same way dub music was created. When I chose “Castanets” as a song for the record; I showed Don Antonio and Nicola Peruch this movie and I proceeded to play a riff and a little skank and they joined in for us to create “Castañuelas.” It’s not a pure cumbia but a dub cumbia. Cheers!”

Listen below.

Explaining the genesis of the new album, Escovedo says: “I was planning this record just prior to boarding a plane to Italy to record with Don Antonio and Nicola Peruch. My original idea was to record an album of new material. But then I changed my mind and thought that revisiting songs from my various albums would be more interesting. I always feel that a well-written song can withstand a lot of abuse. Turning a past song inside out leads to discovery of new ideas you might not have understood. The songs never seem to be complete. They are always evolving.”

