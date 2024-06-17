Rock & Roll Rewind: Paul Simon

c d kaplan is a rock & roll lifer. He's got

stories, lots of stories. Here's another.

Out of respect, I have been reluctant to

engage artists of note on the few

occasions through the decades when

I've been in their presence.

Such was the case in the mid 90s with

Paul Simon. He was standing about ten

feet away at JazzFest's Congo Square

stage with Edie Brickell one early Thursday afternoon.

It was in the period not long after the release of "Rhythm of the Saints,"

which album had been a significant comfort a couple of years earlier during my lengthy recovery after being hit by a car while jogging.

The album infused by Simon's fascination and emergence with African

and Brazilian music was recorded with a majority of the musicians from those countries. It is filled with lilting melody lines and harmonies, gentle but insistent rhythms, and as always Simon's ever-present lyrical elusiveness and undercurrent of melancholy.

Listening to it over and over again was a

major factor in the healing process. It

has become my favorite album. Since

its release I've listened to it way more than any other.

As is my penchant I left the creator and

his bride alone. Which I now rue

after recently streaming "In Restless

Dreams," the well done doc about

Simon's career and creative process on Amazon Prime.

I've been blessed to hear Paul Simon live a few times.

The only gig with his long time stage

partner was during their last attempt

to perform together. It was an outdoor

show. Art Garfunkel's voice was a

croak. Not a primo experience.

But a trio of other adventures hearing Simon ring special.

The first at the Xavier University

basketball arena in '91 or '92. He was

touring with many of those South

African and Brazilian players. It was

sublime. On crutches from that

accident, I was still compelled to stand

and sway during the show.

Another a few years later was at the

shed up in Noblesville. Again he was

great. That night was exceptional since

the opener was Brian Wilson,

whose eight piece band rendered all

those Beach Boys classics pitch perfectly.

In May of 2011, the Film Babe and I

heard Simon at the Ryman (If you've

never heard a show at that cathedral

music venue, put it on your bucket list.)

Among the litany of Simon favorites

performed that night, one that

resonated for me was "The Boxer" with

dobro master Jerry Douglas joining in.

When Don Everly was introduced and

joined Simon for one of my

childhood faves "Bye Bye Love," I was in rock & roll heaven.

So, Paul, my apologies.

I should have walked over and briefly said thanks.

