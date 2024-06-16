© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Joe Gatto: "I worked 18 years before I was an overnight success with Impractical Jokers"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 16, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT

Joe Gatto on A Night of Comedy, 2 Cool Moms, & Life After Impractical Jokers

Joe Gatto joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his standup tour, A Night of Comedy, and his podcast, 2 Cool Moms. The comedian shares the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel, delves into his journey to standup comedy, and emphasizes the importance of age and experience in refining his craft and developing rich material.

Gatto, a former member of Impractical Jokers, talks about his life after leaving the show, including his continued collaborations with fellow Jokers Murr, Sal, and Quinn on various projects. He also provides updates on his new children's book, Where’s Barry, and his pet adoption nonprofit, Gatto’s Pups, showcasing his multifaceted career and ongoing dedication to his passions both on and off the stage.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.