Joe Gatto: "I worked 18 years before I was an overnight success with Impractical Jokers"

Joe Gatto joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his standup tour, A Night of Comedy, and his podcast, 2 Cool Moms. The comedian shares the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel, delves into his journey to standup comedy, and emphasizes the importance of age and experience in refining his craft and developing rich material.

Gatto, a former member of Impractical Jokers, talks about his life after leaving the show, including his continued collaborations with fellow Jokers Murr, Sal, and Quinn on various projects. He also provides updates on his new children's book, Where’s Barry, and his pet adoption nonprofit, Gatto’s Pups, showcasing his multifaceted career and ongoing dedication to his passions both on and off the stage.