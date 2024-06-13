WFPK Song of the Day: Justin Townes Earle "Dreams" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Justin Townes Earle ALL IN: Unreleased & Rarities (The New West Years) will be released on August 9, via New West Records. The new collection features 12 previously unreleased recordings and 6 never-before-heard songs written and recorded during Justin’s final years. A deluxe, limited & numbered edition includes liner notes written by Justin’s wife Jenn Marie Earle. Also included is a 52-page hardbound book featuring unpublished images by the acclaimed photographer Joshua Black Wilkins.

The first preview of the new project is the video for Justin’s soulful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Directed by Joshua Black Wilkins, the clip features footage shot with Justin in New York City, Asheville, NC, and Nashville, TN.

Watch the Joshua Black Wilkins directed video for Earle’s cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic below.

“Justin wanted to be known for his writing,” Jenn Marie Earle shares. “He began two books that all of us wish he’d had the time to finish. What we are left with is nothing short of extraordinary. He took his time, he poured his pain and heart into his writing, into his human experience. Justin left a mark on many thousands of people worldwide. We will forever be able to delve into and learn so much from what he created, how he held himself in this world, how he soared, and how he fell. There are so many deeply profound aspects of Justin Townes Earle for his loved ones and fans alike to embrace for all time.”

