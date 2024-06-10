WFPK Song of the Day: Soccer Mommy "Lost"

Nashville-based indie artist Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared the reflective new song, “Lost.” The new track had been previewed on Instagram and performed on a current run of stripped-back solo shows called "The Lost Shows."

It’s her first new material since the critically acclaimed 2022 album Sometimes, Forever. Last year she shared Karaoke Night, a covers EP that featured her takes on Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, Pavement, and others. More recently, she teamed up with Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) for the new song, “Lose You.”

Regarding the new song, Allison said: “‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time. It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

The new song is accompanied by a lyric video filmed by Anna Pollack. Watch below.

