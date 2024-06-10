Bungalow Betty Released a Fierce Anthem Full of Pride

Louisville band Bungalow Betty just released their new single "Kitschy Witchy Boss Bitch" and it's a perfect anthem for Pride Month. They'll be one of the acts for this year's Kentuckiana Pride Festival on June 15th in Waterfront Park. They describe themselves as "Femme original bubble grunge rock music & vintage vibes". About the new song:

"Kitschy Witchy Boss Bitch" by Bungalow Betty is a fierce anthem inspired by the empowerment and liberation of embracing one's individuality. The song celebrates the journey of breaking free from societal norms and embracing one's unique identity. With its catchy hooks and empowering lyrics, "Kitschy Witchy Boss Bitch" encourages listeners to embrace their inner strength and stand proud in who they are.

Jordan and Van Betty compliment each other with their guitars and vocals, and Betty Ann dances on bass and vocals, infusing their music with infectious energy and rebellious spirit. Their electrifying performances and empowering anthems resonate with audiences, inspiring them to rock out with confidence.

The song's production, including percussion, recording, and mixing, was handled by Rafael Freitas at Nowhere Fast Studio, ensuring that "Kitschy Witchy Boss Bitch" delivers its message with maximum impact and sonic power.

Catch them on June 15th at this year's Kentuckiana Pride Festival in Waterfront Park with Chappell Roan, Icona Pop, +Flow, and more!