Sebastian Bach: “Before the internet, rock used to be about the fun”

Sebastian Bach joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest solo album, Child Within A Man. The Skid Row co-founder opens up about the significance of releasing new music at this stage of his career and how he strives to capture his classic sound in today's evolving rock landscape.

Bach highlights the importance of maintaining a sense of pure fun and jamming, which he feels is often missing in contemporary rock music. He reveals that his songwriting continues to be influenced by diverse artists like Depeche Mode and Rob Halford. In fact, one of the standout tracks, "Hold On To The Dream," even pays tribute to climate activist Greta Thunberg, with Bach sharing the personal impact of losing his home to climate change. He also touches on the universal love for novelty songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.