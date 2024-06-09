© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Sebastian Bach: “Before the internet, rock used to be about the fun”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 9, 2024 at 8:54 PM EDT

Sebastian Bach on Novelty Songs, Fun in Rock Music & Severity of Climate Change

Sebastian Bach joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest solo album, Child Within A Man. The Skid Row co-founder opens up about the significance of releasing new music at this stage of his career and how he strives to capture his classic sound in today's evolving rock landscape.

Bach highlights the importance of maintaining a sense of pure fun and jamming, which he feels is often missing in contemporary rock music. He reveals that his songwriting continues to be influenced by diverse artists like Depeche Mode and Rob Halford. In fact, one of the standout tracks, "Hold On To The Dream," even pays tribute to climate activist Greta Thunberg, with Bach sharing the personal impact of losing his home to climate change. He also touches on the universal love for novelty songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.