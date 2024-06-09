© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Palm Royale's Amber Chardae Robinson on balancing race, class, & comedy in the Apple TV series

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 9, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT

Amber Chardae Robinson stars as Virginia in season 1 of Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig & Carol Burnett

Amber Chardae Robinson joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her role in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, a series that chronicles Maxine Simmons' (Kristen Wiig) quest to infiltrate Palm Beach high society. The show features an impressive cast, including Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, and Josh Lucas.

Robinson, who portrays the character "Virginia," delves into the unique perspective the show offers, being set in 1969, and what it means to be a Black voice during that era. She contrasts her character's experiences with those of the resort characters she often clashes with. Robinson also highlights how Palm Royale uses comedy as a vehicle to address heavier subjects, making complex themes more accessible and engaging for viewers.

In addition, Robinson shares the challenges of keeping a straight face while working alongside comedic powerhouse Kristen Wiig. She talks about the significance of Virginia's musical theme and even reveals the Marvin Gaye song she would choose as her character's official theme song.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
